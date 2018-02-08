City review finds 343 water customers were incorrectly charged

Tune into News 8 Thursday night at 5 p.m. on CBS 8 for more on this developing story.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — After an internal review, the City Public Utilities Department has found "misread water meters" resulted in more than 300 customers being incorrectly overcharged for their water usage, the PUD stated in a release on Thursday.

The internal review of higher-than-normal water bills, followed several News 8 "Your Stories" reports on viewers who received skyrocketing bills.

The review found that the issues occurred in "concentrated areas due to human error," according to the statement.

The PUD review reportedly found a pattern of misread water meters in parts of Carmel Valley, Mira Mesa, Rancho Bernardo and Rancho Peñasquitos. A review of more than 3,000 meters in those areas identified 343 had been misread.

The average overcharge for single-family residential customers affected by the misread meters was $303.

The statement said that all affected customers will receive new bills.

The City added that new accountability measures will follow what they are calling an isolated incident:

The department is implementing several new accountability measures to ensure the accuracy of future bills and affected customers will receive a letter from PUD within the next week informing them of a correction for the November-December billing period. In addition, every water meter in the city will be read with those new oversight procedures over the next 60 days to ensure the accuracy of customers' bills.

The actions the City said it is implementing include:

Requiring PUD supervisors to personally sign off on daily reports from meter readers

Adding security protocols to ensure that only designated staff have ability to input data

Improving automated alerts that flag unusual spikes in water usage

Adding a second spot check review of meter reads to ensure accuracy

Participating in the independent City Auditor's audit of customer billing issues

Including an informational insert in water bills on how customers can read their own meters and track their water use

Water customers are encouraged to contact the City with questions or concerns at 619-515-3500 or customercare@sandiego.gov.

Public Utilities director says misread meters due to human error.....person responsible is no longer a city employee. High bill complaints unrelated to this case are still being investigated CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/uafgBRs7yo — Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) February 8, 2018

