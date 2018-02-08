Firecracker thrown on ground seriously injures 16-year-old girl in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured from a firecracker thrown on the ground in Chula Vista.

The incident happened Wednesday around 2:50pm in the 1400 block of Santa Diana Road.

The victim was walking home from Otay Ranch High School and saw two male juveniles appear to throw a lit object on the ground. The victim thought the object was a burning leaf and stepped on it to put it out. The object exploded, causing serious injury to her foot.

The juvenile victim was transported to UCSD hospital for treatment where she has undergone surgery to her foot. The victim’s identity was withheld by Chula Vista Police.

Chula Vista School Resource Officers and Investigators were able to determine the identity of the two male juveniles and interviewed them with the cooperation of their parents. According to the report, the male juvenile who threw the firecracker on the ground did so without harmful intention and did not know the victim was injured by his actions. A third male juvenile who had provided the illegal firecracker was also questioned and the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson unit secured the remaining fireworks in the juvenile’s possession.

Under California law, illegal fireworks include sky rockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers and other types that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner.

Possession of fireworks is a misdemeanor and can lead to felony charges depending on the circumstance.

The police is informing the public that this incident is a tragic reminder that possession of illegal fireworks is dangerous and is considered a crime. Parents should be vigilant to ensure they do not allow their children to buy, use or possess fireworks of any kind.