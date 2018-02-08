Omarosa Tearfully Dishes on Trump White House on 'Celebrity Big Brother': 'It's Bad'

A Florida man has been charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly attempted a cartwheel during a sobriety test, police said.
After a year away from his family, Staff Sgt. Garret Miron wanted to surprise his son, Connor, in his pre-K classroom.
Before she even steps on the ice in Saturday's opening round of the 500 meters, speed skater Maame Biney has already made Olympic history.
Caeom Noeum thought she was being led away in cuffs, but wound up with a ring when her trickster boyfriend popped the question following one of his pranks.
Top Trump aide Hope Hicks has found herself at the center of the domestic abuse scandal that's rocking The White House.
It’s a frustrating crime that's happening more often than ever as packages are being snatched off porches — and most of the culprits are getting away scot-free.
Omarosa Manigault broke down in tears as she discussed her time in the White House on Celebrity Big Brother, telling a fellow contestant: "It's bad."
Black Panther is still a week away from its official opening, but it is already showing signs of a true blockbuster.
It was a nightmare scenario for shoppers at a shopping center in the Philippines as a real mall rat left them cowering in fear.