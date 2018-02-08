Fifty Shades of Corden with Jamie Dornan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fifty Shades of Corden with Jamie Dornan

In a never-before-seen moment from the '50 Shades films, James Corden invites a very innocent Jamie Dornan into his secret room, introducing him to a whole new world of pleasure using model train sets.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m

