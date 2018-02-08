Fifty Shades of Corden with Jamie Dornan

In a never-before-seen moment from the '50 Shades films, James Corden invites a very innocent Jamie Dornan into his secret room, introducing him to a whole new world of pleasure using model train sets.
James shares highlights of his Mom and Dad, Margaret and Malcolm, working the red carpet and backstage areas of the GRAMMY Awards, chatting with everyone from U2 to Cardi B and singing happy birthday to Rick Ross.
On the last day of 2018's first month, James decides to break down 31 days of madness, covering everything from Steve Bannon to stable genius to Oprah 2020 to Stormy Daniels and the GRAMMY Awards.
James Corden enters the arena to battle against Helen Mirren in Drop the Mic and Helen reminds James her credentials run laps around The Late Late Show host.
Fresh off hosting the GRAMMY Awards, James Corden explains what moves he had to pull off to make the "Fire and Fury" auditions clip happen, and how Hillary Clinton bailed him out from a tough call to Cher.
On the hunt for a spoken word GRAMMY Award, James Corden invites Cardi B, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Cher, Snoop Dogg and Hillary Clinton to audition to narrate Michael Wolff's best-selling account of President Donald Trump's White House, "Fire & Fury."
Late Late Show music guest Royal Blood performs "I Only Lie When I Love You" for the Stage 56 audience.
After Michael Peña tells James about his first job as a horrible background actor, O'Shea Jackson Jr. talks about working as a hype man for his dad, Ice Cube, and not liking his odd name as a child.
From her lonely White House bedroom, Melania Trump sings about wanting to be where the people are and sounds a lot like Ariel from The Little Mermaid.
James asks Ed Helms about his near life-long love for Dolly Parton and how he actually relayed his feelings to her later in life.