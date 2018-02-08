More millennials moving back home after college

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NEWS 8) -- More and more millennials are living at home with their parents after graduating from college.

Krista Jackson is one of them. She’s part of the stay-at-home generation.

“I majored in sociology with a focus in communications and after graduation I didn't have a job,” she said.

Right out of college, Krista started coaching high school field hockey and lacrosse. Soon after, she traveled to Honduras to be a volunteer teacher.

“I can’t picture myself in an office working nine to five or doing a traditional job like that. It's just not for me,” she said.

Krista's parents have lived in Clairemont for three decades. They know how times have changed.

“The economics are different and the housing prices are way different,” said her father, Ed Jackson.

Mom and dad supported Krista's decision to volunteer with school children in Honduras but they also want her to be successful.

“It's a lot different from when we graduated from college. At that point in time, it was fairly easy to get a strong middle class job without too much work,” Ed said.

After Honduras, Krista realized San Diego is paradise and she wanted to make it home again. But because of the high cost of housing she knew it would be smartest to move back home with her parents.

“I am one of the only ones of my friends who lives at home,” she said.

At the age of 28, Krista is part of a growing trend of millennials living at home. And the numbers are going up.

In 2000, ten percent of millennials ages 25 to 34 were living with parents. Today, 15 percent live with parents, more than any time in history, according to the Pew Research Center.

For Krista it makes sense. She gets along with her parents and the living arrangement helps her save money to one day buy a home.

“I pay them a monthly rent and they are actually holding it in a savings account for me to give to me eventually when I am ready to buy,” she said.

“We're there to help her out yet she still has her independence,” said Krista’s mom, Lynda Jackson.

Krista hopes to move out on her own in two to three years. The fact that she has a plan makes mom and dad even more supportive.

“If she wasn't working and had no motivation and was just hanging around borrowing money, things like that, that would be a different animal,” said her father.

In addition to coaching, Krista works on the side pet sitting so she does get a break from her parents once in a while.

She says her mom and dad are the best landlords in the world.