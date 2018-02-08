Tonight on News 8 at 11pm: The stay at home generation - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tonight on News 8 at 11pm: The stay at home generation

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - More and more millennials are living at home with their parents. It makes sense in San Diego with the cost of housing being so high but it's actually becoming a national trend.

News 8 sat down with a San Diego family consisting of a mom, dad and their 28-year-old stay-at-home daughter to talk about the living dynamics between the family members.

Watch Marcella Lee's special News 8 report, "The Stay At Home Generation" TONIGHT at 11pm.

