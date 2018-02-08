Here's How 'The Four' Addressed Charlie Walk's Absence on Its Season Finale

Rachael Harris is growing her family again -- and she got to break the news from paradise!
Stars spent the weekend getting pumped up for the Super Bowl!
Meet the heroine of Station 19!
The Four didn't dwell on Charlie Walk's absence.
Alicia Vikander really did become Lara Croft.
It's official -- The Four: Battle for Stardom will be back for another season!
Snoop Dogg is going gospel!
The Harvey Weinstein scandal definitely had far-reaching effects when it comes to Hollywood's biggest A-listers.
Michelle Branch is expecting baby No. 2!
Joanna Gaines is embracing her baby bump!