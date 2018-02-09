FBI Investigation into Congressman Duncan Hunter intensifies

On Thursday night, parents rallied in support of Smythe Elementary School principal who was recently removed from his position.
The federal investigation into East County Congressman Duncan Hunter is heating up as the FBI continues to look into his campaign spending amid reports he used donations for personal expenses.
The San Diego Unified School District has apologized for a racially charged cartoon that was printed in the La Jolla High School newspaper last month.
There's a Valentine's Day dance on Friday in Southeast San Diego, and a special group of young girls will all be wearing brand new dresses.
A man was caught on camera stealing a jar filled with donations for charity from the counter of an El Cerrito El Pollo Loco restaurant.
After an internal review, the City Public Utilities Department has found "misread water meters" resulted in more than 300 customers being incorrectly overcharged for their water usage, the PUD stated in a release on Thursday.
When Officer Jester isn't fighting crime with the El Cajon Police Department, he's sort of a big deal on the internet.
Jury selection began Thursday in the trial of the man accused of killing his two-year-old stepson more than 15 years ago.
A local charity gave a family a big surprise on Thursday. The family - including 18 adopted special needs children - recently lost their van to a fire.