FBI Investigation into Congressman Duncan Hunter intensifies

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The federal investigation into East County Congressman Duncan Hunter is heating up as the FBI continues to look into his campaign spending amid reports he used donations for personal expenses.

On Thursday, Politico published a new report in which it laid out accusations of womanizing and drinking on the job in Washington D.C.

Besides inquiring about thousands of dollars spent at Washington restaurants, Politico reported that federal agents asked former staffers about Hunter’s relationships with several women – including one that who worked in his office.

A warrant issued in February 2017, by a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, allowed investigators to search the offices of Election CFO, a campaign consultant to the California Republican.

It sought records on all campaign spending, communications with Hunter, his wife, Margaret, and aides, as well as travel records for Hunter and his family.

According to his lawyers, Hunter and his wife, Margaret, repaid the campaign about $60,000.

Since then, the scope of the investigation has widened as federal prosecutors have now subpoenaed Hunter's parents, according to Politico; which also reported that Hunter's wife, who is also his campaign manger, is at the center of the FBI inquiry.

In an earlier statement, Congressman Hunter reiterated that he is, “100-percent running for reelection” in 2018 – citing support from his district and the county Republican Party.

However, Politico’s article states that some Republicans are urging GOP leaders to force Duncan to retire because they believe his troubles could cost the party another seat in the upcoming midterm elections.

News 8 reached out to Congressman Hunter for comment regarding his behavior alleging on-the-job drinking to reports of womanizing. His spokesperson said the Congressman, "completely denies these rumors" calling them "baseless speculation and D.C. gossip."

Congressman Hunter represents San Diego's East County and a small portion of southern Riverside County.

