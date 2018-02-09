Justin Timberlake Nearly Brings Super Bowl 'Selfie Kid' to Tears During 'Ellen' Surprise

Connie Chung says as the second woman to ever co-anchor a network newscast, she experienced sexual harassment on what felt like a daily basis.
For Ryan McKenna, it was already a "dream come true" just to be at the Super Bowl LII, nevertheless get to meet Justin Timberlake.
Fergie is setting the record straight about recently resurfaced interviews from the set of Planet Terror, in which she says Quentin Tarantino, who was playing a zombie, actually bit her while shooting the film.
British rocker Gavin Rossdale is getting a little less shy about his relationship with Sophia Thomalla.
Omarosa Manigault isn't going to let anyone in the Celebrity Big Brother household pass judgement on her for her work in the White House and professional relationship with President Donald Trump -- especially not housemate Keshia Knight Pulliam.