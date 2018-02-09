Celebrate National Pizza Day with pies from Sammy's

Looking for something to do on a Friday night in San Diego? How about checking out the world famous Harlem Globetrotters?
On Thursday night, parents rallied in support of Smythe Elementary School principal who was recently removed from his position.
The San Diego Unified School District has apologized for a racially charged cartoon that was printed in the La Jolla High School newspaper last month.
Cooler weather is on the way to San Diego County Friday with dense morning fog along the coast that's expected to stick around later into this morning than the past few days.
The federal investigation into East County Congressman Duncan Hunter is heating up as the FBI continues to look into his campaign spending amid reports he used donations for personal expenses.
There's a Valentine's Day dance on Friday in Southeast San Diego, and a special group of young girls will all be wearing brand new dresses.
A man was caught on camera stealing a jar filled with donations for charity from the counter of an El Cerrito El Pollo Loco restaurant.
After an internal review, the City Public Utilities Department has found "misread water meters" resulted in more than 300 customers being incorrectly overcharged for their water usage, the PUD stated in a release on Thursday.
When Officer Jester isn't fighting crime with the El Cajon Police Department, he's sort of a big deal on the internet.