Celebrate National Pizza Day with pies from Sammy's

SAN DIEGO (NEWS8) - It should be declared a national holiday... Today is national pizza day! Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill joined News 8 Morning Extra to show us some “Pizza from the heart”.

Sammy’s has been feeding San Diegans for over 30 years. Beyond pizza, Sammy’s has donated more than $2 million to local nonprofits throughout San Diego county!

Between February 1st and 28th Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill locations county will be selling a special heart-shaped, make-at-home pizza kit starting at $7 each. For every kit sold, $1 will directly benefit the American Heart Association. 
 

