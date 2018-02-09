The Globetrotters are coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Looking for something to do on a Friday night in San Diego? How about checking out the world famous Harlem Globetrotters.

El Gato of the Harlem Globetrotters joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about everything from the games coming up in San Diego to how he got his nickname.

El Gato Melendez grew up in Puerto Rico and is the first Puerto Rican player to suit up for the team. When he was about 14 or 15, on his way to the courts one day, he followed some stray cats that he saw run into a sugarcane field. Next thing he knew, the cats had taken him right to the courts.

“I started running through those sugarcane fields every day, because the distance was shorter, and the cats would follow me every day. I would show up at the courts with all these cats at my feet, so the guys started calling me ‘El Gato,’ which is Spanish for ‘The Cat,’ and it stuck.”

El Gato says he relishes the opportunity that being a Harlem Globetrotter gives him.

“As a Latino, I can make a difference in the lives of others and be an inspiration, showing kids that you can really make your dreams come true.”

The Globetrotters will be suiting up in San Diego for games on February 16 and February 23. Click here for tickets



