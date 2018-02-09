The Globetrotters are coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Looking for something to do on a Friday night in San Diego? How about checking out the world famous Harlem Globetrotters.
El Gato of the Harlem Globetrotters joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about everything from the games coming up in San Diego to how he got his nickname.
El Gato Melendez grew up in Puerto Rico and is the first Puerto Rican player to suit up for the team. When he was about 14 or 15, on his way to the courts one day, he followed some stray cats that he saw run into a sugarcane field. Next thing he knew, the cats had taken him right to the courts.
“I started running through those sugarcane fields every day, because the distance was shorter, and the cats would follow me every day. I would show up at the courts with all these cats at my feet, so the guys started calling me ‘El Gato,’ which is Spanish for ‘The Cat,’ and it stuck.”
El Gato says he relishes the opportunity that being a Harlem Globetrotter gives him.
“As a Latino, I can make a difference in the lives of others and be an inspiration, showing kids that you can really make your dreams come true.”
The Globetrotters will be suiting up in San Diego for games on February 16 and February 23. Click here for tickets
There is much anger and frustration over DACA being left out of the budget deal. Advocacy groups are staging a rally at San Diego State calling for a "fix" for dreamers.
More and more millennials are living at home with their parents. It makes sense in San Diego with the cost of housing being so high but it's actually becoming a national trend.
An Indiana-born federal judge, whose Mexican heritage Donald Trump used to paint him as biased against him in a 2016 court case because of his immigration stance, will hear arguments in a lawsuit that could block construction of a border wall with Mexico.
Need a preview of Mardi Gras before the actual event? No need to hop on a plane to New Orleans, just head down to the Gaslamp for all sorts of Mardi Gras fun this Saturday, February 10.
On Thursday night, parents rallied in support of Smythe Elementary School principal who was recently removed from his position.
The San Diego Unified School District has apologized for a racially charged cartoon that was printed in the La Jolla High School newspaper last month.
Cooler weather is on the way to San Diego County Friday with dense morning fog along the coast that's expected to stick around later into this morning than the past few days.