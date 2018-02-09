Eiffel Tower shuts down as snow, freezing rain pummel France

There is much anger and frustration over DACA being left out of the budget deal. Advocacy groups are staging a rally at San Diego State calling for a "fix" for dreamers.
More and more millennials are living at home with their parents. It makes sense in San Diego with the cost of housing being so high but it's actually becoming a national trend.
An Indiana-born federal judge, whose Mexican heritage Donald Trump used to paint him as biased against him in a 2016 court case because of his immigration stance, will hear arguments in a lawsuit that could block construction of a border wall with Mexico.
Need a preview of Mardi Gras before the actual event? No need to hop on a plane to New Orleans, just head down to the Gaslamp for all sorts of Mardi Gras fun this Saturday, February 10.
Looking for something to do on a Friday night in San Diego? How about checking out the world famous Harlem Globetrotters?
On Thursday night, parents rallied in support of Smythe Elementary School principal who was recently removed from his position.
The San Diego Unified School District has apologized for a racially charged cartoon that was printed in the La Jolla High School newspaper last month.
Cooler weather is on the way to San Diego County Friday with dense morning fog along the coast that's expected to stick around later into this morning than the past few days.