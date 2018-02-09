Valentine's Day in Full Effect at Detroit Zoo as Animals Are Given Heart-Shaped Treats

A college student claims a Spirit Air representative advised her to flush her comfort hamster down an airport toilet after she was told she couldn't bring the tiny animal on board her flight to Florida.
The Michigan father who made headlines across the country when he lunged at serial molester Larry Nassar in court says he doesn't need the tens of thousands of dollars that has been raised for him online.
A woman believed to have left her newborn baby in an Arizona airport bathroom didn’t realize she was pregnant, according to a heartbreaking note she left with the infant.
The 5-year-old nephew of a Florida cop killed in the line of duty swore to uphold his legacy as he was sworn in as an honorary police officer.
A California teen has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after livestreaming the car crash that resulted in her younger sister's death.
The Detroit Zoo has gotten into the Valentine's Day spirit a little early as its animals are bestowed with various heart-shaped treats.
Helen Mirren’s new horror movie, Winchester, tells the frightening story of what is widely regarded as the most haunted house in America, and what awaits inside may be more terrifying than the film.
The Winter Olympics are once again upon us, which means we get to see our favorite cold weather sports unfold over three action-packed weeks of competition at the highest level.
A Florida man has been charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly attempted a cartwheel during a sobriety test, police said.