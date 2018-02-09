Gaslamp Beads, Bites and Booze Tour - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gaslamp Beads, Bites and Booze Tour

Photo Courtesy: sdmardigras.com Photo Courtesy: sdmardigras.com

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Need a preview of Mardi Gras before the actual event? No need to hop on a plane to New Orleans, just head down to the Gaslamp for all sorts of Mardi Gras fun this Saturday, February 10.

The self guided stroll that will have 20 New Orleans style bites and 20 Carnival inspired cocktails. Don't forget your beads... At every stop!

After the libations, stop by the Carnival after party for an epic after party filled with music, dancing, and entertainment!
 

