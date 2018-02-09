Veteran & active duty students find support at Coleman University’s Veteran Student Club

This is sponsored content and was provided by Coleman University.

One of the foundations of Coleman University is our commitment to providing our students with the opportunity to make their learning experience as fun and exciting as they want it to be. Our students have the ability to create their own clubs, use university resources to start innovative projects, and host events for community groups on our campus. Recently a dedicated group of Veteran students who saw a need for a more developed student community reinvigorated the Veteran Student Club at Coleman University to create a space for support and a voice on campus that is open to current students and graduates.

The aim of the Veteran Student Club is to be more than a monthly meeting obligation for members; this organization is going to be the first place that Veteran and Active Duty students at Coleman can go for support and information about their benefits. Members of the Veteran Student Club will be given a space to connect with their peers who have experienced the same challenges and struggles, as well as the same victories.

US Navy veteran and MBA student Marilyn Udeani (pictured above) has been chosen as VSC President. Ms. Udeani’s goal as President is to continue Coleman’s tradition of supporting our military community and their passion for furthering their education by creating engagement on campus. She wants to build a club that offers something for every member, regardless of their military background or degree program. For those students who want to be more engaged on campus, the club will be holding elections for additional officers, once their membership has increased and representative voting can occur.

For more information on how student clubs can positively influence your learning experience, go StudentVeterans.Org or Military.Com, and if you have any ideas for ways to boost club involvement on campus feel free to bring them to the VSA and share your thoughts.

The club will meet twice per month, at alternating times, to accommodate student schedules and allow more people to attend. The club is working on developing events for veteran students on campus, and creating a structured dialogue between students and faculty. If you are a Coleman Veteran student or alumnus and want to get involved, the meetings for February are the 14th and 28th in the Veterans Center from 5:00pm-6:00pm.

