Dirty Dancing heading to Broadway San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Have you had the time of your life?
Our own Ashley Jacobs will when she dances in Dirty Dancing on opening night at Broadway San Diego.
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs files this video report with the lead actors getting her ready for Friday night debut.
If you're seeing the show this weekend, save up to 40 percent with this code: BABY. Click here for more information.
A type of anteater, tamandua -- it's pronounced (tuh MAN deh wah), are often called lesser anteaters because they are much smaller than their relatives, the giant anteaters.
An Indiana-born federal judge, whose Mexican heritage Donald Trump used to paint him as biased against him in a 2016 court case because of his immigration stance, will hear arguments in a lawsuit that could block construction of a border wall with Mexico.
There is much anger and frustration over DACA being left out of the budget deal. Advocacy groups are staging a rally at San Diego State calling for a "fix" for dreamers.
More and more millennials are living at home with their parents. It makes sense in San Diego with the cost of housing being so high but it's actually becoming a national trend.
Need a preview of Mardi Gras before the actual event? No need to hop on a plane to New Orleans, just head down to the Gaslamp for all sorts of Mardi Gras fun this Saturday, February 10.
Looking for something to do on a Friday night in San Diego? How about checking out the world famous Harlem Globetrotters?
On Thursday night, parents rallied in support of Smythe Elementary School principal who was recently removed from his position.