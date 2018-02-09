Dirty Dancing heading to Broadway San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dirty Dancing heading to Broadway San Diego

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Have you had the time of your life? 

Our own Ashley Jacobs will when she dances in Dirty Dancing on opening night at Broadway San Diego

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs files this video report with the lead actors getting her ready for Friday night debut.

If you're seeing the show this weekend, save up to 40 percent with this code: BABY. Click here for more information.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.