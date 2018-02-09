Advocacy groups rallying at SDSU over DACA

There is much anger and frustration over DACA being left out of the budget deal. Advocacy groups are staging a rally at San Diego State calling for a "fix" for dreamers.

Protesters are demanding that Congress take action on DACA to immediately remove the threat of deportation for nearly 80,000 dreamers.

According to Immigration advocacy group “Indivisible” another round of dreamers will lose their DACA and deportation protections Friday.

Protests erupted Thursday at the Senate building after Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell celebrated their bipartisan budget achievement that does not include protections for dreamers.

According to Alliance San Diego, 40,000 of San Diego County residents are DACA recipients.

So far there have been no counter protesters.