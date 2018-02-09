2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship at Petco Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship at Petco Park

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Supercross is back!

But the off-road motorcycle racing championship will look different.

A new era of competition is changing the battleground forever.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Petco Park as the racers get ready.

For ticket information, click here.

Facebook Video: Who’s ready for Supercross? Our Ashley Jacobs takes you to the track.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.