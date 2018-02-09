Zoo Day: It's the tamandua

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A type of anteater, tamandua -- it's pronounced (tuh MAN deh wah), are often called lesser anteaters because they are much smaller than their relatives, the giant anteaters.

These interesting animals have a prehensile tail that aids in climbing around at night.

The kinky hair keeps angry ants from reaching the tamandua's skin when it dines at an anthill.

Long claws cause the tamandua to walk on the outside edges of its front feet so the claws don't lose their razor blade sharpness or dig into the animal's foot!

The important claws are also used for defense and when digging for food.

Kara Walsh, from San Diego Zoo Safari Park has all the details!