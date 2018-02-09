Zoo Day: It's the tamandua

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A type of anteater, tamandua -- it's pronounced (tuh MAN deh wah), are often called lesser anteaters because they are much smaller than their relatives, the giant anteaters.
These interesting animals have a prehensile tail that aids in climbing around at night.
The kinky hair keeps angry ants from reaching the tamandua's skin when it dines at an anthill.
Long claws cause the tamandua to walk on the outside edges of its front feet so the claws don't lose their razor blade sharpness or dig into the animal's foot!
The important claws are also used for defense and when digging for food.
Kara Walsh, from San Diego Zoo Safari Park has all the details!
Two former top administrators in the San Ysidro School District cashed out nearly $178,000 in vacation and leave days during the approximately two years they worked there, according to payroll records obtained by inewsource. The amount of vacation days appears to be far more than either could have earned under their contracts.
Two former top administrators in the San Ysidro School District cashed out nearly $178,000 in vacation and leave days during the approximately two years they worked there, according to payroll records obtained by inewsource. The amount of vacation days appears to be far more than either could have earned under their contracts.
A type of anteater, tamandua -- it's pronounced (tuh MAN deh wah), are often called lesser anteaters because they are much smaller than their relatives, the giant anteaters.
Advocacy groups, expressing anger and frustration, staged a rally at San Diego State Friday calling for a "fix" for dreamers, after DACA was left out of the budget deal.
An Indiana-born federal judge, whose Mexican heritage Donald Trump used to paint him as biased against him in a 2016 court case because of his immigration stance, will hear arguments in a lawsuit that could block construction of a border wall with Mexico.
More and more millennials are living at home with their parents. It makes sense in San Diego with the cost of housing being so high but it's actually becoming a national trend.
Need a preview of Mardi Gras before the actual event? No need to hop on a plane to New Orleans, just head down to the Gaslamp for all sorts of Mardi Gras fun this Saturday, February 10.
Looking for something to do on a Friday night in San Diego? How about checking out the world famous Harlem Globetrotters?