Ellen Pompeo Admits She Was 'Nervous' to Disclose Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary

Ellen Pompeo Admits She Was 'Nervous' to Disclose Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary

Ellen Pompeo is not shying away from opening up about how she came to earn $20 million.

Ellen Pompeo is not shying away from opening up about how she came to earn $20 million.