Water Bill Investigation: Water Department’s fix is small plug for major leak

A judge who was berated by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign said Friday he was inclined to conclude he can decide a lawsuit that challenges the president's proposed border wall with Mexico but gave no indication how he'll rule.
Two San Diego moms are proving that twins really do share everything - including delivery dates. The twin sisters both had their babies at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Thursday within just five hours of each other. News 8's photojournalist Scott Hall introduces us to their little bundles of joy.
A heartwarming story that was supposed to end Wednesday with a longtime San Diego Police Department dispatcher donating her kidney to a longtime SDPD officer was derailed at the last minute over concerns the ailing officer's body would reject the new organ.
There's a Valentine's Day dance on Friday in Southeast San Diego, and a special group of young girls will all be wearing brand new dresses.
A "fire making contest" may have doomed Devon Pinto on last season's "Survivor", but since returning to California, the Solana Beach resident remains red hot.
Advocacy groups, expressing anger and frustration, staged a rally at San Diego State Friday calling for a "fix" for dreamers, after DACA was left out of the budget deal.
Two former top administrators in the San Ysidro School District cashed out nearly $178,000 in vacation and leave days during the approximately two years they worked there, according to payroll records obtained by inewsource. The amount of vacation days appears to be far more than either could have earned under their contracts.
A type of anteater, tamandua -- it's pronounced (tuh MAN deh wah), are often called lesser anteaters because they are much smaller than their relatives, the giant anteaters.