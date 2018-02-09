San Diego Survivor: He did not win but he scored a lot of fans - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Survivor: He did not win but he scored a lot of fans

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A "fire making contest" may have doomed Devon Pinto on last season's "Survivor", but since returning to California, the Solana Beach resident remains red hot.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff met San Diego's newest "famous face."

Since starring on "Survivor," as the smiling, bare chested nice guy, you could say nothing about Devon has changed.

Devon finished fourth and he is perfectly fine with not winning a million dollars.

Devon grew up in Carlsbad and then graduated from Sonoma State. For years he has lived quietly as a yoga and surfing instructor.

Devon "survived" alright - with humility and bare feet anchored firmly on the ground.

Devon Pinto said he lost 20 pounds during his season on "Survivor." He said he gained it all back - eating ice cream.

