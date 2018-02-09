Yara Shahidi Is Turning 18 And Having A 'Voting Party'

'Grown-ish' star Yara Shahidi is using her 18th birthday to raise awareness among her peers for the upcoming 2018 midterms.
'Talk Show the Game Show' executive producer Wanda Sykes thinks one arcane tradition could solve a lot of problems in D.C.
'Homeland' star Claire Danes says the coolest part of preparing for her role as Carrie Mathison is the annual weekend getaway to meet actual members of the intelligence community.
Despite starring in a political play, 'Parisian Woman,' actress Uma Thurman's character can't fathom saying Donald Trump's name.
'The View' host Meghan McCain gives an update on her father, talks transitioning from Fox News to 'The View', and admits she'll face a partisan dilemma if Biden runs in 2020.
'Pod Save America' hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor give their first impressions on Trump's first State of the Union.
Julie Chen is ready to shake up 'Celebrity Big Brother' with the addition of Omarosa, who has been on reality shows such as 'The Apprentice' and 'Trump's White House.'
'Grown-ish' star Deon Cole blames the parents of millennials for allowing their children to think they're the best thing on Earth.
What's better than living a holistic life? Living TWO holistic lives. Stephen and Gwyneth Paltrow put their lifestyle brands together to bring you the best of Covetton House and Goop.