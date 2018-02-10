Lilac Fire Recovery: Federal disaster loan center will close next week

BONSALL (CNS) - North County residents impacted by the Lilac Fire have until next week to visit a federal disaster loan center set up after the blaze.

The Bonsall Disaster Loan Outreach Center, at 31505 Old River Road, will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, according to Tanya Garfield, director of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

Until the center closes, residents and business owners can continue to meet with SBA representatives at the center, Garfield said.

Businesses and nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The SBA can also lend funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to prevent the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

Additionally, homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 for damaged or destroyed real estate, and renters are eligible for loans of up to $40,000.

The filing deadline to return applications for property damage will remain March 16, 2018, and the deadline to return economic injury applications will remain Oct. 15, 2018.

The loan center's hours will continue to be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays until it closes.