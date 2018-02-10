Plan B vending machine to be installed at UCSD

“Willy Wonka" is set to take the stage at the Lyceum Theater in Horton Plaza next month, but there’s something unique about this show.
A judge who was berated by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign said Friday he was inclined to conclude he can decide a lawsuit that challenges the president's proposed border wall with Mexico but gave no indication how he'll rule.
The Qualcomm Board of Directors Thursday unanimously rejected a revised $121 billion buyout offer from Broadcom.
This spring, UC San Diego will become the latest UC University to acquire a vending machine that sells the “morning after” pill.
North County residents impacted by the Lilac Fire have until next week to visit a federal disaster loan center set up after the blaze.
Two San Diego moms are proving that twins really do share everything - including delivery dates. The twin sisters both had their babies at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Thursday within just five hours of each other. News 8's photojournalist Scott Hall introduces us to their little bundles of joy.
A heartwarming story that was supposed to end Wednesday with a longtime San Diego Police Department dispatcher donating her kidney to a longtime SDPD officer was derailed at the last minute over concerns the ailing officer's body would reject the new organ.