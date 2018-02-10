Boy in Neck Brace Gets a Teddy Bear With a Neck Brace of Its Own: 'It Was Really Helpful for Him'

Reg E. Cathey, the deep-voiced actor hailed by critics and his contemporaries as one of the best in the business, has died. He was 59.
A little boy forced to wear a neck brace after suffering a severe fall got the emotional boost he needed when he was given a teddy bear with a matching brace.
When men and women in the work place say hello, they often greet each other with a small peck on the cheek, but in the wake of the #MeToo movement, some now feel the gesture may be crossing the line.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich has delayed the execution of a killer after a juror wrote seeking mercy 20 years after condemning the man to die.
A K9 officer named Radar was honored as employee of the month for dragging a double murder suspect from his hiding place in a shed.
Creepy guys peeking into your window without your knowledge is a disgusting invasion of privacy, and it’s happening around the country.
An ex-wife of former White House aide Rob Porter has issued a stern warning to his girlfriend, President Trump's communications director Hope Hicks, urging her to be careful.
Some parents chart their child's growth on a door frame or a wall at home, but for nearly 10 years, Lisa Christman unintentionally tracked her daughter's height on a Wicked poster outside a Pennsylvania theater.