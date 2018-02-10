KFMB STATIONS: Producer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB STATIONS: Producer

KFMB Stations is searching for a producer for our CBS News 8 (KFMB-TV) to produce our weekday morning newscasts. Position requires impeccable news judgment, writing skills, creativity, and strong leadership.

Position also requires the ability to produce fast-paced newscasts packed with breaking news and multiple live shots as well as the ability to produce for multiple platforms and integrate social media into the newscasts.

Prior producing experience is required. A degree in broadcast journalism is preferred and knowledge of the San Diego market is a plus. Note: although this position will primarily produce for the CBS News 8 this position may be required to produce for our CW affiliate (The CW San Diego) on occasion.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
