KFMB STATIONS: Producer

KFMB Stations is searching for a producer for our CBS News 8 (KFMB-TV) to produce our weekday morning newscasts. Position requires impeccable news judgment, writing skills, creativity, and strong leadership.

Position also requires the ability to produce fast-paced newscasts packed with breaking news and multiple live shots as well as the ability to produce for multiple platforms and integrate social media into the newscasts.

Prior producing experience is required. A degree in broadcast journalism is preferred and knowledge of the San Diego market is a plus. Note: although this position will primarily produce for the CBS News 8 this position may be required to produce for our CW affiliate (The CW San Diego) on occasion.