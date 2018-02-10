Gas prices drop for the first time in 26 days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the first time in 26 days today, falling three-tenths of a cent to $3.425.



The average price had risen for 25 consecutive days, including one- tenth of a cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 1.5 cents more than one week ago, 22.1 cents higher than one month ago and 51.5 cents greater than one year ago.



The average price has risen 30.3 cents since the start of the year.