Johann Johannsson, 'Theory Of Everything' Composer, Dead at 48

Chuck Liddell was the first houseguest to be evicted on Friday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother -- and he's still scratching his head as to why he went home!
Sorry Spice Girls fans. Don't expect to see your favorite girl group on tour anytime soon.
Rose McGowan is breaking her silence.
Rest in peace, Johann Johannsson.
The Kardashian kids are too cute!
Amanda Bynes has resurfaced!
Kim Cattrall has something to say to Sarah Jessica Parker.
Congrats to Idris Elba!
Judd Apatow is a proud father!
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran get real.