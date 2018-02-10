Where do millennials live? San Diego tops the list

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A new analysis from the Brookings Institution sought to break down the generational makeup of the 100 largest U.S. metro areas.

Millennials, people ages 21-37, are the largest generation making up 44 percent of the workforce and often show where the economy will grow.

The study showed that San Diego has the third highest percentage of millennials among the 100 largest U.S. metro areas. California also topped the charts with a population of almost 10 million millennials. The next closest state is Texas with around 7 million millennials.

The area with the highest percentages of millennials is Provo-Orem, Utah, followed by Austin, Texas, San Diego and Virginia Beach, VA.

