Point Loma divided over new recycle center

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There is a recycling center war raging between Point Loma residents.

Dozens packed a Point Loma shopping center parking lot near Price Recycling Center on Voltaire Street chanting for change.

The neighbors say the center attracts many homeless people and transients, and one resident, Margaret Virissimo, has started a petition to relocate the recycle center.

Neighbors also sounded off on the large number of issues plaguing them, while many post pictures of the problems online. Longtime businesses like family owned Stump's Market are fed up with an array of things ranging from people leaving trash around to theft.



The owner of the recycling center got an earful and he was brought to tears, feeling forced out when he feels he's run a good shop.



Even though there are issues, some still support the center.