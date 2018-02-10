San Diego firefighting legend laid to rest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - He was a firefighting legend who was credited with saving hundreds of lives. Bill Clayton dedicated more than 50 years of his life to being a fire fighter... The last 46 with Cal Fire.

Saturday at the Rock Church in Point Loma - friends and family said goodbye. He passed away 2 weeks ago of natural causes at the age of 77.

Chief Clayton was honored many times over his career - including twice be awarded the Governor's Medal of Valor - the highest award received in our state. He knew what he was doing... And gladly shared that knowledge with anyone who wanted to learn.

Clayton's son, Chris was among those who spoke at Saturday's service.... He says he named his son after his dad - hoping he would have the same qualities.

Bill Clayton may be gone, but it's clear that he will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers Clayton's family is asking for donations to be made to the San Diego County Burn Institute.