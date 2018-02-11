Yara Shahidi: 10 Best Looks in Celebration of Her 18th Birthday

Yara Shahidi is a rising fashionista!
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are spending their honeymoon at the happiest place on earth!
Saoirse Ronan would like to set the record straight on the misspelled tattoo Ed Sheeran has.
Yara Shadihi is 18 years old!
Omarosa is giving Celebrity Big Brother her all.
Shay Mitchell had a very special way of thanking her fans for subscribing to her YouTube channel.
Prince Harry steps out for a solo event!
Chuck Liddell was the first houseguest to be evicted on Friday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother -- and he's still scratching his head as to why he went home!
Sorry Spice Girls fans. Don't expect to see your favorite girl group on tour anytime soon.
Rose McGowan is breaking her silence.