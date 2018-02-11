San Diego Gulls seek to extend five-game winning streak

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Gulls will seek their second victory over the San Jose Barracuda in two days on Sunday in San Jose after overcoming a two-goal third-period deficit.



Dennis Rasmussen completed the comeback by scoring in overtime Saturday for a 3-2 win, their fifth consecutive victory, equaling a season high.



Rasmussen fired a wrist shot over Barracuda goaltender Troy Grosenick's glove two minutes, 41 seconds into overtime for his third goal in his 16 games with the Gulls this season.



"Rasmussen finished that one great," Gulls coach Dallas Eakins said. "He had a couple of chances earlier in the game, almost from exactly the same spot and he has just missed the net.



"This one he bore down and got it in the net. He has worked extremely hard for us and it's great to get it for the team, but great for him to score for himself."



The Gulls spent the first 1:52 of the overtime killing a cross- checking penalty against defenseman Jacob Larsson called with eight seconds remaining in regulation.



Overtime in the American Hockey League is customarily played with three skaters per team, two less than in regulation. However, when a penalty is called, the team that suffered the penalty gets an extra skater.



The Gulls killed all four of San Jose's four power-play opportunities, including what was supposed to be a four-minute advantage when Corey Tropp was called for a double-minor for high-sticking 3:30 into the first period.



However, the power play ended 1:10 earlier than expected when Barracuda defenseman Tim Heed was called for interference.



The Gulls have killed 15 consecutive short-handed situations and 25 of their last 26 in the past eight games.



The Gulls began their comeback 3:08 into the third period when Kevin Roy took a cross-ice pass from Sam Carrick and put a shot past Grosenick for his ninth goal of the season. The assist was Carrick's 100th in 306 games in the AHL over six seasons.



Carrick got his 101st AHL assist 1:32 later when Eric Fehr put in a rebound of Carrick's shot for his team-leading 14th goal of the season.



Following a scoreless first period where the teams combined for nine shots, San Jose opened the scoring 11:15 into the second period when defenseman Paul Martin took a shot from the left point that was deflected off of the stick of teammate Alexander True, which in turn ricocheted off of the face shield of Barracuda left wing Emerson Clark and into the net.



San Jose (21-19-1-3), the San Jose Sharks AHL affiliate, increased its lead to 2-0 16:52 into the second period when Brandon Bolling put in the rebound of a shot by Jon Martin.



The Gulls were outshot, 39-24, including a 13-7 deficit in the third period, before a crowd at SAP Center at San Jose announced at 3,162 for the afternoon game.



"I just thought it was an emotionless game and not just by our team, but by theirs as well," Eakins said after his team, the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate, improved to 25-17-1-0, second in the eight-team Pacific Division, five spots ahead of the Barracuda.



"There is nobody in the stands and there wasn't a lot of action out there."



Gulls goaltender Kevin Boyle (14-8-1-0) made 37 saves, including seven in overtime, for his fourth consecutive victory and ninth in his last 11 appearances.



"Kevin was excellent throughout the game," Eakins said. "He was maybe the only player on both teams that was fully in, and with emotion and very focused for all 63 minutes of the game."



Grosenick (5-8-1-2) made 21 saves.



The Gulls league-leading power-play was scoreless in its four opportunities.

