Eagle Cam: Southern California bald eagle hatches, eyes on second egg

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — One of two bald eagle eggs laid last month in Southern California has hatched and it was witnessed by loyal viewers of an online live feed of the nest.
The fluffy white chick poked its head out of the shell and made its on-camera debut late Sunday morning near Big Bear Lake east of Los Angeles.
Now all eyes are on the second egg, which arrived just days after the first and is expected to hatch any time.
For weeks the camera in the San Bernardino National Forest showed the mother eagle and a male companion taking turns sitting on the eggs.
The Institute for Wildlife Studies web page has thousands of comments from people watching the feed.
The camera was installed by the group Friends of Big Bear Valley.
And we have a hatching at the nest near Big Bear Lake! The first bald eagle chick came out of its egg at approximately 9:57 a.m.— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) February 11, 2018
(Photo courtesy Friends of the Big Bear Valley) pic.twitter.com/6fHo2HFYUA
