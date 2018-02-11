Body of man found off the coast of La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The body of a man was recovered off the coast of La Jolla on Sunday after being spotted floated about 2.5 miles from the Children's Pool.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguards were contacted by the occupants of a private vessel around 7:30 a.m. who reported seeing the body.

Lifeguards responded and were able to retrieve the man's body from the water. They contacted San Diego Police and the medical examiner.

The deceased male was taken to lifeguard headquarters before being given to the medical examiner.

The identification process will be handled by the ME who will release the results when they are available.

A description of the body and its condition were not released.