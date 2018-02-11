Save big at County vehicle auction

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) — More than 100 vehicles are going on the auction block Monday, Feb. 12 with bids starting at just $100. Want to get in on the action? Jump online and see what’s available.

Several Toyota Prius hybrids are up for grabs as well as a Honda Accord V6 and a Nissan Altima. Ford models include Taurus, Crown Victoria, Fusion and Focus. You’ll also find Ford SUVs, and both passenger and cargo vans. Looking for a truck? They’re available, too.

The surplus vehicles and government property come from the County and other local agencies.

You can register for the auction online starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12. The auction closes at 1 p.m. the following Monday, Feb. 19.

If you’d like to check out the vehicles in person, stop by 369 Main Street in Ramona from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17. Another preview takes place 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 19.

For more information, an auction catalog and photos of many of the items up for auction, visit TNT Public Auction.

This event will be the County’s last vehicle auction with TNT Public Auction which means the previews will no longer be located in Ramona. The new auction vendor is stationed in Carson, California and future County surplus vehicles will be sold from that location.