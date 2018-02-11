Chollas Parkway brush fire forces people from their homes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Firefighters knocked down a brush fire that was threatening some apartments Sunday evening in the Redwood Village area near Chollas Creek.

The fire broke out in a canyon just before 5:30 p.m. near 54th Street and Chollas Parkway.

It burned a little over an acre.

People living along Bates Street were forced out their homes, but no injuries have been reported.

