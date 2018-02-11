Chollas Parkway brush fire forces people from their homes - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chollas Parkway brush fire forces people from their homes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Firefighters knocked down a brush fire that was threatening some apartments Sunday evening in the Redwood Village area near Chollas Creek.

The fire broke out in a canyon just before 5:30 p.m. near 54th Street and Chollas Parkway. 

It burned a little over an acre. 

People living along Bates Street were forced out their homes, but no injuries have been reported. 

The is a developing news story. Check back for updates. 

