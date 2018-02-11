James Franco Will Be Involved in Season 2 of HBO's 'The Deuce'

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the finale of Star Trek: Discovery. Everyone else, you may continue...
James Franco is returning for the second season of the HBO drama The Deuce amid multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior and abuse of power.
Red Gerard was the only American snowboarder to advance to the slopestyle finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Now, he's the first member of the U.S. Olympic Team to take home a gold medal after stomping the final two jumps on his third and final trip down the course to move into first place.
The birthday festivities continued for Ellen DeGeneres over the weekend, culminating with a star-studded party on Saturday night.