Sewage spill in Tijuana forces beach closures

Sewage-contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River forced beach closures near the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday.
Firefighters knocked down a brush fire that was threatening some apartments Sunday evening in the Redwood Village area near Chollas Creek.
It's called the most "paw-thentic" Fat Tuesday celebration on this side of the Mississippi; the Helen Woodward Animal Center hosted its annual Doggie-Gras Parade on Sunday. Dozens of pups - and their owners - donned their best Mardis Gras costumes at the Rancho Santa Fe farmer's market. This is the sixth year the center has hosted the event.
More than 100 vehicles are going on the auction block Monday, Feb. 12 with bids starting at just $100. Want to get in on the action? Jump online and see what’s available.
San Diegans should expect cooler temperatures and scattered rain this week, after an extended bout of unseasonably warm weather.
One person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train early Sunday, police said, delaying train service for travelers.
The San Diego Gulls will seek their second victory over the San Jose Barracuda in two days on Sunday in San Jose after overcoming a two-goal third-period deficit.
He was a firefighting legend who was credited with saving hundreds of lives. Bill Clayton dedicated more than 50 years of his life to being a fire fighter - the last 46 with Cal Fire.
A new analysis from the Brookings Institution sought to break down the generational makeup of the 100 largest U.S. metro areas.
