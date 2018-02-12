Chefs Attempt to Make the World’s Largest Bagel With Lox and Cream Cheese

Two brothers and the girlfriend of one of the men have been identified as the British tourists who lost their lives in a helicopter crash over the weekend in the Grand Canyon.
The Olympic Games in Pyeongchang kicked off Feb. 9 when countries worldwide began vying for the coveted gold in all the major winter sports (as well as ones you've maybe not heard of).
Two New York City mainstays have joined forces in an attempt to create the world’s largest bagel in hopes of setting a new world record.
Mirai Nagasu made history in Pyeongchang over the weekend when the figure skater became the first American woman ever to land a triple axel during an Olympic competition.
Like clockwork, the month of February ushers in a tidal wave of reds and pinks as lovers across the United States and the world at large prepare for Valentine’s Day.
Firefighters came to the rescue of two elderly women stranded in a stalled car in icy waters that flooded a Massachusetts cemetery, officials said.
Three people were killed and four were injured when the helicopter they were flying in crashed in the Grand Canyon, officials said.