National Portrait Gallery unveils Obama portraits

A service dog was stabbed Monday during a brief police standoff with a knife-wielding man in an Encanto-area neighborhood, authorities said.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Esteban Antonio Loaiza, a Tijuana native who attended Imperial Beach's Mar Vista High School, was in a Chula Vista jail Monday following his arrest on suspicion of possessing roughly 44 pounds of cocaine with intent to sell, authorities said.
Beaches near the U-S-Mexico border remain closed Monday due to sewage-contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River.
Reto Berra stopped each of the final 33 shots he faced, shutting out the San Jose Barracuda after Jacob Middleton's goal 24 seconds into the game in the San Diego Gulls 4-1 victory Sunday in San Jose.
Light scattered showers are possible Monday across San Diego County as temperatures continue to dip.
The San Diego Medical Examiner's Office is working Monday to identify a body that was found a few miles off the coast of La Jolla.
A fast-moving brush fire in the Redwood Village area near Chollas Creek burned dangerously close to homes in San Diego, but was held to two acres, authorities said Monday.
One of the foundations of Coleman University is our commitment to providing our students with the opportunity to make their learning experience as fun and exciting as they want it to be.
It's called the most "paw-thentic" Fat Tuesday celebration on this side of the Mississippi; the Helen Woodward Animal Center hosted its annual Doggie-Gras Parade on Sunday. Dozens of pups - and their owners - donned their best Mardis Gras costumes at the Rancho Santa Fe farmer's market. This is the sixth year the center has hosted the event.
It's called the most "paw-thentic" Fat Tuesday celebration on this side of the Mississippi; the Helen Woodward Animal Center hosted its annual Doggie-Gras Parade on Sunday. Dozens of pups - and their owners - donned their best Mardis Gras costumes at the Rancho Santa Fe farmer's market. This is the sixth year the center has hosted the event.