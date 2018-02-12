2 brothers and girlfriend killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

A Florida woman was fired from her job as a restaurant server after she complained on social media about not being tipped on a meal that cost more than $700.
Newly released surveillance video shows a man threatening suicide being dragged to safety after he sets fire to a Chicago train car, police said.
After Kim Cattrall recently posted on Instagram that her brother unexpectedly passed away, her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker expressed her condolences, a gesture that caused Cattrall to fire back.
Serena Williams has competed in her first tennis match since the birth of her daughter at the Fed Cup in North Carolina.
A Texas teacher and mother of two has died of complications related to the flu after reportedly forgoing medicine she felt was too expensive.
There was stunned reaction from onlookers as the official portrait of President Obama was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery.
Jesus Berrones has a wife who is five months pregnant and a 5-year-old son who is fighting leukemia, and now the 30-year-old, who has lived in the United States since he was a toddler, is facing deportation.
Mirai Nagasu made history in Pyeongchang over the weekend when the figure skater became the first American woman ever to land a triple axel during an Olympic competition.