Suspect surrenders after police standoff in North Bay Terraces - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspect surrenders after police standoff in North Bay Terraces

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A suspect surrenders Monday after a standoff with San Diego police in North Bay Terraces.

This incident happened Monday morning at the 7000 block of Peter Pan Avenue.

Streets were blocked off and police had a perimeter surrounding the house where the suspect had his girlfriend in the house, according to police.

The suspect mother said her son had access to guns.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.