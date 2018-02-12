Suspect surrenders after police standoff in North Bay Terraces

A San Diego Police Officer was just involved in a rollover crash at southbound Interstate 15 South of Adams Avenue.
Local fast food workers are set to join the nationwide push for a higher minimum wage Monday. A "Fight for 15" rally will be held in Oak Park outside the McDonald's during lunch hour on Euclid Avenue.
A service dog was stabbed Monday during a brief police standoff with a knife-wielding man in an Encanto-area neighborhood, authorities said.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Esteban Antonio Loaiza, a Tijuana native who attended Imperial Beach's Mar Vista High School, was in a Chula Vista jail Monday following his arrest on suspicion of possessing roughly 44 pounds of cocaine with intent to sell, authorities said.
Beaches near the U-S-Mexico border remain closed Monday due to sewage-contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River.
Reto Berra stopped each of the final 33 shots he faced, shutting out the San Jose Barracuda after Jacob Middleton's goal 24 seconds into the game in the San Diego Gulls 4-1 victory Sunday in San Jose.
Light scattered showers are possible Monday across San Diego County as temperatures continue to dip.
The San Diego Medical Examiner's Office is working Monday to identify a body that was found a few miles off the coast of La Jolla.