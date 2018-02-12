Capsized boat prompts search near Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A search is underway for possible passengers of a capsized boat found near Sunset Cliffs.



Lifeguards discovered an overturned boat in the water around 8:30 Monday morning in Ocean Beach.



Border patrol agents on the scene say this type of boat is typically used for drug and human smuggling.



"What we have right now is an overturned boat, normally used around here for people who are narcotic smuggling that's consistent with human smuggling, Border Patrol Agent, Kurt Nagel said.



Border Patrol said they’ve been very successful in apprehending those that are trying to cross the border illegally by boat.



They say they're surprised people made it to shore alive due to the extremely rough waters Sunday night



“We are going to search the area and see if they didn’t already get into a low vehicle, and just keep an eye out,” Nagel said.



Nine empty life jackets were found along a path at the base of the cliff.



No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.