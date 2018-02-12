Seal's Sexual Battery Case Rejected by Los Angeles District Attorney

The world of country music is mourning the death of Daryle Singletary.
Andy Cohen has a lot of thoughts on Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's feud.
The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office will not be pursuing the sexual battery case against Seal.
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are huge endorsers of video phones while they're covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Marshmello is continuing to honor Lil Peep's legacy.
Amy Schumer has a new courtship!
The royal ball is in Ed Sheeran's court.
Season six of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules has sparked a whole lot drama.
Blake Lively is proud of what her hard work in the gym has achieved!
Serena Williams is back in the game, with two adorable cheerleaders!