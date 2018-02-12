San Diego police officer injured in rollover crash on I-15

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego police officer apparently escaped serious injury Monday when the cruiser he was driving crashed off Interstate 15 in City Heights, authorities reported.

The accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near University Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Medics took the involved lawman to a hospital for an evaluation, SDPD Officer Dino Delimitros said. An arrestee who was riding in the black-and-white police SUV at the time of the wreck apparently was unhurt, according to Delimitros.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Facebook Video: San Diego police officer involved in rollover crash.

