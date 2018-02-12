San Diego police officer injured in rollover crash on I-15 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego police officer injured in rollover crash on I-15

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego police officer apparently escaped serious injury Monday when the cruiser he was driving crashed off Interstate 15 in City Heights, authorities reported.

The accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near University Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Medics took the involved lawman to a hospital for an evaluation, SDPD Officer Dino Delimitros said. An arrestee who was riding in the black-and-white police SUV at the time of the wreck apparently was unhurt, according to Delimitros.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Facebook Video: San Diego police officer involved in rollover crash.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates » 

 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.