'Galentine's Day' with a glamping-inspired eatery

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Girls, are you ready for Galentine's Day?
The un-official holiday is February 13th!
If you're looking for the perfect activity to enjoy with your friends - consider going "glamping"
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from North Park with one destination suggestion, or tips on hosting your own party.
Whether you are celebrating new love, friends or family on February 14th, with two days to go, there is still time to find a perfect gift for your special someone.
