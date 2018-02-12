Crazy in Love? Great last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Whether you are celebrating new love, friends or family on February 14th, with two days to go there is still time to find a perfect gift for your special someone.

Westfield UTC's stylist Julie Fought has been hard at work - hitting the mall to find great last minute gift ideas.

Julie's gift ideas are both inexpensive and gifts that will wow your sweetheart, and gifts for kids and couples in new relationships.