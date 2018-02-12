Truffles and Beer: Secrets of a truffle master for Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Do you and your sweetheart go together like bees and honey? Or better yet, truffles and beer?

Cynthia from North Park Brewing and Andrea Davis from "Andrea's Truffles" share why you should cheer with beer this Valentine's Day.

For over five years, Andrea's™ mission has been to create the finest, best-tasting truffles made from quality ingredients collaborating with San Diego chefs, breweries, and local stores.

On The CW San Diego Morning Extra, Andrea shares her famous truffles and a couple upcoming events for viewers looking for Valentine's Day date plans.

Andrea has worked with local breweries and has a great relationship with local breweries and wine bars in San Diego and creating special pairings.

Some of those pairings will take place on Valentine's Day:

Valentine's Day Beer + Truffle Pairing

Wednesday at 5 PM - 8 PM

Eppig Brewing

Treat yourself to chocolates and beer this Valentine's Day. Eppig Brewing and Andrea's truffles have teamed up for a special 4-course pairing.

Pairing includes four (5 oz.) Eppig tasters, each paired with a complementary handcrafted Andrea's truffle.

$18 advance purchase

$20 at the door

Valentine's Day Dinner

February 14, 2018

7:00 PM - 9:30 PM PST

Enjoy a delicious steak dinner, gourmet chocolates and beer! A hearty steak (or veggie) dinner with a paired snifter of house beer to start off the night. Then for dessert, you will be guided through a four-course truffle and beer pairing featuring handmade, artisan chocolates from Andrea's Truffles and four 5 oz tasters of North Park Beer Co. beer.

The beer flight also features our rich and decadent Mocha Massage Imperial Stout which we have been saving for a special occasion!

Eric, from Mastiff Sausage Company, Andrea and Cynthia and other beer experts from North Park Beer Company, will be on hand to discuss the pairings as well as answer any questions you have about chocolate and beer!

Tickets are $45

Dinner starts at 7:00 pm sharp!

Dinner Course

Steak

Steakhouse Salad

Baked Potato

Vegetarian Option

Cauliflower Steak

Spiced carrot puree, roasted brussels, brown butter lentils, arugula

Truffle Pairing

Lemon Creme Fraiche with Wildfire

Apple Pie with Golden Phenix

Raspberry Liqueur with Mocha Massage

Cognac with Beaufort Black

Happy Valentine's Day!